Inside social worker Doria Ragland’s role into Thomas Markle’s arrest: 'Likely a producer of porn’

It appears that almost the entire family helped lead to Thomas Markle sr’s arrest and one of the biggest roles, second only to Thomas Markle Jr. was that of Doria Ragland.

Reports suggest she ended up helping the FBI identify her ex, in photos where he was seen “touching a young naked girl in two pictures.”

As for the image in particular, it’s believed he was in his 30s or 40s, when that particular image was taken, according to The Sun. But this also means his alleged offenses could be traced back almost 50 years, well before Meghan was ever born.

What is also important to note is that, it is only one, among a collection of images found from his California storage locker.

As for what is happening on the investigation side of things, he was arrested on Friday, and faces one count of possessing indecent images, but since he is also in the photos, he could also be charged with a production and transportation charge.

At the moment he “may get a total of 70 years’ jail, guaranteeing he will die behind bars” according to the outlet.

As for the production and transportation charge, the possibility was referenced by California’s First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli.

He said “what’s disturbing is we discovered he’s actually in the images with the children, so it’s not a matter of just possessing it — it looks like he was also producing it. We move quickly. We had him arrested on a single count of possession, but I suspect when we present this to the grand jury, you’ll see many more charges.”

As for the possibility of a 70-year charge Mr Essayli said, “It’s very likely and very appropriate because when you look at the number of victims, it’s multiple, and very young children.”

Since the Emmy award-winning director’s arrest, he was also removed from his memory care home and paparazzi images of his daughter Samantha’s partner Mark Phillips was the one who went to collect his things, including his crutches, and two black-bin liners fill of clothes. Moreover, a TV and a walker were also among the items he was photographed loading into the car.