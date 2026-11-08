'Little Rascals' star starts fundraiser ahead of sixth childbirth in camper van

The Little Rascals former child star Brandon “Bug” Hall has started a GoFundMe as he and his wife, Jill, await their sixth child.

Hall, who is now 41, said the baby is due in less than a month. As of Saturday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised $15,036. His goal was $2,000.

Hall wrote that the family recently moved onto new land in Mountain View, Arkansas, and is living in a camper van. He said they are “overjoyed” there. But he said he is a few materials short of getting things working.

He also said he has fallen behind on a few bills, including his phone, propane for the camper, and an unexpected electric hookup fee. He hopes to finish setting up in two weeks and then find work until the baby arrives.

He said he has avoided asking for help for six years, since he “self-cancelled.” He wrote that this was his choice and he did not want to put the burden on others unless he had no other choice.

“Times are hard for everyone, and I’m no more deserving than anyone else,” he wrote. He asked people to help by donating, sharing the post or praying.

Hall previously told the Daily Mail he lives off the grid under a “vow of poverty” as a “radical Catholic extremist.”

He also legally changed his name to Bug Hall-Barnett, adding his stepfather’s name.

Hall played Alfalfa in the 1994 film The Little Rascals. He later appeared in The Big Green, The Stupids and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. He also had roles on TV shows including Charmed and Criminal Minds. His last film was Cabrini in 2024.