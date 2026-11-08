Could Robert Pattinson be the next James Bond instead?
Robert Pattinson is reportedly in the running for James Bond
New reports say Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are late contenders to play James Bond.
The search was said to be down to four finalists. Now insiders say these two are also in the running.
Pattinson’s screen tests took place on the weekend of October 24, The Hollywood Reporter has reported.
Pattinson would be a bold choice. He has starred in a Batman film. He also appears in the new Dune movie, which is directed by Denis Villeneuve, the director of the next Bond film.
Meanwhile, less is known about Hoult’s role in the process. He plays Lex Luthor in DC’s Superman movies. He was also recently added to season two of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, but he dropped out because of scheduling conflicts.
Last month, reports said four actors had reached the final stage, including Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and a mystery actor. They were set for screen tests to pick one winner.
The role has been open since Daniel Craig left after 2021’s No Time to Die.
The search has been very secretive. Amazon MGM Studios took creative control of the franchise from the Broccoli family last year and has kept its plans under wraps.
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