Robbie Williams appears to nod at Olivia Rodrigo’s new Christmas song

Robbie Williams has reacted to Olivia Rodrigo’s new Christmas single, and fans are talking.

Rodrigo’s song is called Take Me Home (4 Christmas). Some listeners say its upbeat tune sounds like Williams’ 2012 hit Candy. And now, Williams also just appeared to agree as he tagged Rodrigo on X and wished her a “happy Christmas.”

Williams' Candy, which he wrote with Gary Barlow, became his second biggest hit after Angels.

The new song is about trying to impress a new boyfriend’s family over the holidays. In the music video, Rodrigo dances with Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon. The credits list Rodrigo, Amy Allen and Dan Nigro as writers.

Other fans heard a different link. They said it sounds like Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses, from 1981. Rodrigo somewhat admitted to it, explaining that it meant as a tribute to that song.

She contacted its writer, Chris Butler, before the release. Butler wrote on Facebook that he first thought her email was fake. He said he did not know who she was, so he looked her up. He praised her for being “smart enough to hold on to your masters.” Her team later invited him and his fiancée, Beth Becker, to one of her shows, and he met her.

Rodrigo has faced credit questions before. After release, she added Taylor Swift and her co-writers to Deja Vu. She also added Hayley Williams and Josh Farro of Paramore to Good 4 U. No legal action followed.