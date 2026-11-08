Another Pitt-Jolie child is expected to drop the family name

Knox Jolie-Pitt may be the next of Brad Pitt’s children to drop his last name, days after his twin sister did the same.

One source said Knox, 18, has not filed anything yet, but added that it is “only a matter of time” and that there is no timeline, per Page Six. If he goes ahead, he would be the fifth of Pitt’s six children with Angelina Jolie to remove “Pitt.”

The news comes just days after a Los Angeles judge approved his twin Vivienne’s name change on Monday. Page Six confirmed it. She is now Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. She filed the petition on July 20, eight days after her 18th birthday.

Knox has already used the name “Knox Jolie” on his diploma. He graduated from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles in June. Jolie, 51, attended the ceremony with Vivienne and their siblings Pax and Zahara.

Pitt, 62, and Jolie also have Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 20.

Sources disagree about why the children are making these changes. One source said the situation is heartbreaking for Pitt. That source claimed Jolie worked to turn the children against him.

Another source said Jolie took part in years of family therapy with Pitt and the children. That source said that if Pitt is not close to them, it is because of the harm done. The source said he “wasn’t honest about his actions,” which hurt trust.