Plane makes emergency landing on Florida road, crashes into pick-up truck
After suffering mid-air mechanical trouble, a small aircraft makes an emergency landing on a Florida roadway-FAA launches immediate probe after plane crashes into a pickup truck
A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a roadway in Florida. A routine flight turned dramatic in North Fort Myers, Florida, when a small aircraft was forced to execute an unscheduled emergency landing on a busy roadway.
As reported, a small plane, labeled as Cessna 172D Skyhawk carrying two people experienced mechanical trouble and was forced to execute an emergency landing on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers near Interstate 75.
Opting for a high-traffic section, the plane touched down on the asphalt but clipped the rear of an eastbound pickup truck during its roll.
Miraculously, despite the moving collision and the density of midday traffic, local authorities confirmed that no injuries were sustained by anyone in the aircraft or the vehicle.
During the touchdown on the busy roadway, the aircraft struck the rear section of a moving pickup truck.
Remarkably, despite the collision and heavy traffic, no injuries were reported among the occupants of the plane or the vehicle.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took over the investigation into the mechanical failure.
Dashcam and eyewitness footage captured the unusual scene as local emergency responders and transportation teams quickly secured the area.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially stepped in to lead the investigation and determine the precise cause of the mechanical failure.
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