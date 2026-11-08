Eve Plumb issues bombshell statement about iconic movie 'The Exorcist'

Eve Plumb has nothing but gratitude for rejecting one movie in the 1970s.

The 68-year-old American actress, singer, and painter appeared on the Behind the Awards with Eila Mell and Bruce Gotlieb podcast, where she confessed that she turned down a role in the 1973 film The Exorcist.

Articulating her thoughts, Plumb claimed that she is happy because things did not work out when the role of Regan MacNeil was offered to her.

She went on to share that she appeared in the audition for the role, which was later played by Linda Blair.

“I went in for a reading and that was it. So, I don’t think I was even put on film,” the Bradys star said.

“Yeah, I’m so glad I didn’t get that. It’s a pretty awful movie. Terrified me,” Plumb quipped.

According to her memoir, Happiness Included, she claimed that she was sacred to the core when she watched the movie in the cinema and it left a worse effect on her than she expected, as she slept with her mother, Flora June Plumb, “for the next couple of nights.”

It is pertinent to mention that The Exorcist is a supernatural horror film directed by William Friedkin and produced by William Peter Blatty, who adapted his own 1971 novel.