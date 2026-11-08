'Life Interrupted' star Erin Murphy recalls working with former president Ronald Reagan

'Life Interrupted' star Erin Murphy recalls working with president Ronald Reagan

Erin Murphy filmed her first commercial at a very young age and she could not fully recognise the person she was working with.

The 62-year-old American actress reflected on her start in the entertainment world in NPR’s podcast, Front Row Classics: A Hollywood Golden Age, sharing that she first appeared in the Borateem commercial at the age of eleven with a man who later became the president of the United States.

Murphy revealed, “I started doing commercials when I was 11 months old. My first major commercial was for Borateem Detergent with Ronald Reagan.”

“He was the spokesperson for Borateem Detergent back before he was governor of California. So, I was in a diaper walk…I’m just toddling around in a diaper and Ronald Reagan is talking about how to keep your diapers clean, and ladies need to do their laundry and that kind of thing,” she recalled.

The Life Interrupted star went on to share that her parents did not have any plans to get her into the show business, but she and her twin sister, Diane, were insistent on trying their luck.

“Everywhere they would go, people would come up to them and there’d be like casting directors and agents and people say, ‘Oh my gosh, you have beautiful babies, they should be on TV,’ that kind of thing. So, it took a few approaches before they thought, you know, maybe we should look into this,” Erin Murphy explained.