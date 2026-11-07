Priscilla Presley’s biggest fear for granddaughters revealed

Priscilla Presley is said to be alarmed by her twin granddaughters’ Hollywood dreams.

According to Radar Online, the Naked Gun star’s two granddaughters, Harper and Finley, want to step into the entertainment industry; however, this has made their grandmother deeply concerned.

Sources revealed to the outlet, "She's terrified about what they're up against," adding, "Hollywood can be a dangerous world for young women – no matter how connected they are."

"Harper and Finley both want to get into the business," the source noted, "Harper has her sights set on becoming a singer and a model, while Finley wants to explore acting and other creative pursuits."

Speaking about Priscilla’s concern, a source said that she feared that Hollywood’s negative and demanding pressure could badly affect the young sisters.

It further said that the twins’ half-sister, Riley Keough, could play a role in protecting them, stating, "Some people within the estate team are suggesting that Riley should be involved in whatever projects Harper and Finley decide to do."

"If she's an executive producer or kicking in some money in some way, she will be able to oversee things and make sure they are well-protected,” the source added.

"The issue is finding a way to do that without cramping their style or holding them back," they further said.