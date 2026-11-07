Michael Douglas’ candid comments raise concerns about Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson’s disappearance “does not mean there is something wrong.”

The Hollywood legend has quietly disappeared from the industry after his last project, How Do You Know; however, his longtime friend Michael Douglas recently gave an update on the actor’s life away from the public eye in his mansion. Notably, the revelation has sparked fresh concerns that he might be “found dead at home in his slippers” someday, as per Radar Online.

A source has told the outlet, "Jack has obviously earned the right to enjoy his privacy and final days. He spent decades in the public eye, and there is no reason why he should have to keep making appearances just to reassure people."

"Michael's comments will be reassuring to anyone who has wondered how Jack is doing. But there is a bleak side to this, and his comments have prompted talk Jack could end up living a rather sad end of his life, before he's found dead at home in his slippers,” the source noted.

Adding, "But maybe that's the way he wants it. Jack has always valued his independence, and retirement seems to suit him. He is not someone who needs the attention or the Hollywood circus to be happy."

As per Michael’s comments, he made them at an event in Swansea: "I would have liked to have acted with Jack. He's not working any more. He's well. He has disappeared. I know that."

"I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers. It happens. He deserves it. I understand. He is a few years older than me, but I understand," the acclaimed actor added at the time.

"People naturally become curious when a star of Jack's stature disappears from public life, but that does not mean there is something wrong,” the source said.

On the other hand, one offered a different point of view: "Michael's update suggests he is simply enjoying a more private chapter."

It is pertinent to mention here that Michael Douglas and Jack Nicholson have worked together in the 1975 Oscar-winning film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.