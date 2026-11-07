US measles cases Hit 35-year high as falling vaccination rates fuel outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that confirmed U.S. measles cases have surpassed 5,100, marking the highest annual total recorded in 35 years (since 1991).

US measles cases Hit 35-year high as falling vaccination rates fuel outbreaks

Total Cases:

A total of 5,182 confirmed measles cases-more than double the total from the previous year, have been reported in the United States to date in 2026, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The figure for the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease is the highest number reported by the CDC since 1991.

Vaccination Status:

The vast majority of those infected—96%—were either entirely unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. Public health officials emphasize that two doses of the MMR vaccine remain roughly 97% effective at preventing the disease.

Demographics:

Children and teenagers account for nearly 60% of all confirmed cases (roughly 41% aged 5–19 and 18% under 5), while adults aged 20 and older make up another 41%.

Approximately 11% of all reported cases (562 people) have required hospitalization.

Declining Immunity:

The outbreak comes as vaccination coverage among US kindergarteners has decreased. Health experts attribute the dramatic resurgence heavily to declining routine childhood vaccination coverage, which dropped from 95.2% during the 2019–2020 school year to 92.4% in 2025–2026.

Death toll:

According to CDC data, four people have died due to measles in 2026.

However, the agency’s national death toll is lower than the number of measles-related deaths reported by state officials, particularly in Pennsylvania, the state hardest hit by the outbreak.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health reported six deaths and 1,487 cases this year.

The federal count has been at the centre of a dispute between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr over how measles deaths are classified.

Pennsylvania reports “measles-associated” deaths after a person with confirmed measles dies within 30 days of developing symptoms, unless the death resulted from an unrelated event.

In August, Pennsylvania reported that two unvaccinated people died of measles. The CDC initially included the deaths in its national tally but subsequently removed them after Kennedy, a vaccine sceptic, questioned whether measles had caused or contributed to the fatalities.

The CDC has said it is working with the US Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to establish a standardized definition for measles deaths.

Infectious disease experts warn that the dispute over how to classify the deaths puts the CDC at odds with a longstanding approach to tracking the consequences of measles.

The US declared the virus eliminated more than two decades ago. Measles cases have also increased globally, particularly in communities that are vaccine-sceptical or where there are gaps in healthcare access.

Experts warn that declining vaccination rates in one geographic location can leave people thousands of miles away vulnerable, making measles prevention a shared global responsibility.