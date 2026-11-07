Five killed in Poland 'mass shooting'
Polish President issues statement after five people were killed in a shooting on the main market square
Five people have died and more than 10 have been injured in a shooting on the main market square in Krakow, police said on Saturday.
"The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital," police wrote on X.
A police spokesperson said that they began to receive reports at around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) that a car from which shots were being fired at random people had entered the square.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he is "deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events" in Krakow, and that his thoughts are with victims, those injured and their families.
"I remain in contact with the relevant authorities and expect a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these tragic events," Nawrocki said in a post on X.
"The head of the National Security Bureau is on his way to Krakow. The safety of Poles is an absolute priority!" he added.
Tom Rose, the US ambassador to Poland, said there has been a horrific mass shooting in Krakow".
He described it as a "savage and murderous attack that's shattered the peace of Poland".
"What we know so far is that several innocent precious lives were viciously cut down on a Saturday afternoon in Kraków’s historic and iconic central square," he said in a post on X.
"America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow. May the blessed memory of those lost today assuage the grief of those who mourn."
-
Astellas Pharma employee handed China espionage charge: Report
-
Plane makes emergency landing on Florida road, crashes into pick-up truck
-
First Muslim US Senator Abdul El-Sayed launches political action committee ‘Habibi PAC’
-
‘Frankly Shameful’: Zelenskiy promises sweeping SBU purge after anti-corruption probe exposes senior officials
-
Who is Pedro Alliana? Paraguay’s new president following Santiago Pena's impeachment
-
Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides amid Uruguay-Argentina border tensions
-
How Democrats secured a stunning victory in the 2026 midterms
-
Italian foreign minister says criminals are selling his family's data
-
Russia sends military officials and diplomats to join US-Ukraine peace talks, Kremlin confirms
-
Three in four displaced people live on climate frontlines, with nearly 90 million at risk, UNHCR warns
-
Who is Stephen Miller? Trump’s new White House Chief of Staff–Architect of 'America First' policies
-
Trump administration drops California voting lawsuit after Supreme Court losses