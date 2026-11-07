Five killed in Poland 'mass shooting'

Five people have ​died and more ‌than 10 have been injured in a ​shooting on the ​main market square in ⁠Krakow, police said ​on Saturday.

"The perpetrator was ​shot by police officers and is currently being ​transported to a ​hospital," police wrote on X.

A ‌police ⁠spokesperson said that they began to receive reports ​at around ​3 ⁠p.m. (1400 GMT) that a car ​from which shots ​were ⁠being fired at random people had ⁠entered ​the square.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he is "deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events" in Krakow, and that his thoughts are with victims, those injured and their families.

"I remain in contact with the relevant authorities and expect a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these tragic events," Nawrocki said in a post on X.

"The head of the National Security Bureau is on his way to Krakow. The safety of Poles is an absolute priority!" he added.

Tom Rose, the US ambassador to Poland, said there has been a horrific mass shooting in Krakow".

He described it as a "savage and murderous attack that's shattered the peace of Poland".

"What we know so far is that several innocent precious lives were viciously cut down on a Saturday afternoon in Kraków’s historic and iconic central square," he said in a post on X.

"America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow. May the blessed memory of those lost today assuage the grief of those who mourn."