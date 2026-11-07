Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides amid Uruguay-Argentina border tensions

Pope Leo spoke on his way to Uruguay as part of his three-nation Latin America tour

By Ruqia Shahid
Published November 07, 2026
Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides amid Uruguay-Argentina border tensions
Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides amid Uruguay-Argentina border tensions

On Saturday, Pope Leo urged people in South America to close the gap between their countries as he led a rally on the Uruguay-Argentina border with tens of thousands of followers during his 12-day trip across a deeply polarized region.

The 71-year-old pontiff who is embarking on one of the most demanding overseas tours by a Catholic leader in generations less than a month after having a cancerous lung tumor removed, called on people across Latin America to treat each other with fairness, integrity and devotion.

Leo is the first US-born pope visiting Uruguay on the first stop of a tour that will also take him to Argentina and Peru.

The Vatican has explained the trip as a homecoming for Leo who served as a neutralized citizen in Peru for decades.

Leo will return to Montevideo on Sunday afternoon for distinct events including a nighttime prayer vigil that is expected to attract a crowd of thousands of young people.

The Pope will head to Argentina on Sunday where he will meet and give a speech to President Javier Milei-a libertarian seen as a close ally of Donald Trump who slammed Leo earlier this year following the Pope’s criticism of geopolitical tensions with Iran.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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