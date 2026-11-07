Thomas Markle arrest puts UK police under pressure

UK’s Metropolitan Police is under renewed pressure after the arrest of Thomas Markle in the US amid reports that the force failed to "investigate abuse claims" against him.

GB News reported that officers appear to have ignored an offer from Thomas Markle Sr’s ex-partner to provide further information about alleged previous child sex offences.

In a 2019 letter to Scotland Yard, Roslyn Loveless made claims about possible offences committed overseas.

She requested officers contact her by phone or visit her personally if they needed more details.

Although the contents of the letter were made known to senior officers and Palace officials, no further action was taken before she died two years ago.

The Metropolitan Police reportedly failed to contact the Duchess of Sussex to establish which royal protection officer passed on a letter containing allegations against her estranged father.

The 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was arrested Friday at a senior care facility in Florida on a charge of keeping child sexual abuse material in storage units in California.

Thomas Markle Sr. was in a wheelchair wearing handcuffs when he was transported by ambulance with federal agents.

Markle’s arrest followed the seizure of “approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books” that contained suspected child sexual abuse images in storage in the Los Angeles area, said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Some images appear to depict him with children, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court.

“These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law,” Essayli said.

After his arrest in Polk County, Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa and was released back to a senior care center with the condition that he be electronically monitored.