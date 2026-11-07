Gabriel reveals his biggest career dream: Winning the Ballon d’Or
Gabriel shared his ambition of winning the Ballon d’Or
Manchester United forward JJ Gabriel has revealed his ambition to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or as he closes in on a major move to Real Madrid.
The 16-year-old is still contractually bound to United, but has been training on his own in Spain after walking out on the club and relocating with his family.
He has since agreed in principle to join Real Madrid though official contracts remain unsigned.
United would be due compensation should Gabriel leave although the figure will be minimal provided he signs for a club outside the Premier League.
Although United holds the teenagers' domestic player rights, it is unlikely that this will stop him from moving to a foreign team, given that he has acquired European Union citizenship through his mother’s Cypriot lineage.
However, with Real and United both competing in the Uefa Youth League this season, tournament rules bar players from representing multiple teams in a single season; Gabriel signed off from United with a September hat-trick against Sabah. He was named the Premier League’s under 18 player even though they were only 14 at the start of the season.
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