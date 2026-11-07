How Democrats secured a stunning victory in the 2026 midterms

Democrats secured a major victory in the midterm elections winning crucial races and gaining control of both the House and Senate majorities. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went looking for a candidate who could widen the electoral map, years after helping Democrats win both US Senate seats in Georgia.

Primarily, public prosecutor Scott Colom had seen his path to becoming the state’s first Black federal judge in more than a century. Schumer now wanted him to take on Hyde-Smith for her Senate seat. So determined was Schumer to recruit Colom that he extended an invitation to him and his father to brunch in November 2024.

Colom’s implausible run was part of an ambitious Democratic push to compete in races betting that increasing costs and voter anxiety over Donald Trump combined with robust local candidates might jeopardize traditionally Republican areas.

On Tuesday, the gamble paid off in the midterm elections when Democrats took control of both houses of Congress from Republicans-the result of a consecutive sweep of victories in Republican strongholds including Kansas and Texas.

Democrats invested more broadly in party organizations

The strategy was based on a belief that the usual midterm backlash against the party in the White House would be magnified by voter discontent with Trump and the escalating cost of living, opening a window to broaden the political map.

Democrats expanded national party building rather than consolidating assets in competitive markets. Vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, Jane Kleeb said: “Do you invest in the battleground states or do you invest ​in all 57 state parties so you can organize year-round and organize to win anywhere?.”

Strategists said Trump’s tariffs on foreign goods and the rise in fuel prices after he launched the war against Iran in February.

However, Democratic leaders were resolute that they would not repeat what they saw as the mistake of Trump’s first term by running entirely on an anti-Trump platform.

Democrats watched Republican-drawn districts across the country fall

On final election night when Democrats watched Republican-drawn districts across the country fall their way. Even in North Carolina districts that Trump carried by more than ten percentage points, Republicans faced defeats that broke through the borders they had newly gerrymandered to secure 11 of the state’s 14 House seats.

Nonetheless, one of the Democrats’ most unexpected wins was in Kansas where Democrats had not secured a US Senate win since 1932. Adam Hamilton who won on Tuesday entered the race only in April and the national party did not hit his stride until the final stretch in the closing weeks.