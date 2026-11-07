Italian foreign minister says criminals are selling his family's data

This time it isn't a ministry website knocked offline. A foreign minister says criminals are shopping for details about his family.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that his personal data has been circulating in the dark web for the past few days. In his social media post, he mentioned that the perpetrators wanted more data and were willing to pay for data on him and his family. He referred to the outcome as a threat and intimidation.

He did not reveal the type of data that was leaked. The way he used his words made it clear that the threat was very much present.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her solidarity with the foreign minister. She accused the pro-Russian hackers of the leak and termed attempts at selling confidential information of government officials "a matter of grave concern."

Tajani himself didn't say who is responsible. He did restate Italy's support for Ukraine and said he won't be intimidated.

Tajani’s posting came in the wake of a series of events in Europe. These include false bomb threats leading to diversion of aircraft, threats against broadcasting companies, attacks on the refrigeration system of supermarkets and even drones.

Hackers have already targeted Italian institutions earlier. On 7 May 2024, the Russian-based hacker group NoName057(16) had attacked Italian institutional websites, including that of Meloni herself.

Personal data about a politician's relatives is harder to contain, because once it circulates on dark web markets you can't easily take it back.