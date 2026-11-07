Zelenskyy warns Trump’s Russia deal could have ‘dangerous’ consequences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a sweeping framework proposed by US President Donald Trump to resolve the conflict which he indicated could encompass the entire continent carries perilous implications.

According to Zelenskyy, he did not know many particulars of the potential security system and that Russia had shown no readiness to end the war.

“We didn’t see any kind of demonstration and signals from the Russian side that they are ready to do something. That’s why it’s dangerous.”

Zelenskyy said that when Russia does not want to discuss a settlement, it wants to open a dialogue on a new security architecture in Europe, which he called dangerous for all of Europe.

On Thursday, Trump after meeting Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House said, “ It’s going to be an agreement, it’s going to be a big agreement. It’s going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It’s going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone’s going to be thrilled.”

Zelenskyy held talks with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on November 5 ahead of next week’s trilateral Russia-Ukraine US peace talks in Abu Dhabi.

European officials have also pushed back on US plans for a new security framework with Russia, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas saying, “ Putin does not have a veto over European security.”