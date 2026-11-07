Taylor Swift defended by NY Knicks after ‘performative’ label

The New York Knicks have voiced their support for Taylor Swift after the pop star was branded as “the fakest celebrity fan.”

The basketball team's point guards Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride were asked who the least genuine celebrity Knicks fan was during a NBA 2K livestream on Thursday.

"At the Knicks games, I would say it's very performative, cause like they just want to be seen at the game, they're not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift?" Kolek responded.

McBride added, "I would agree."

In May and June this year, Swift attended Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland and Game Four of the NBA Finals in New York City.

"I don't know if I've seen her at any other games," Kolak said.

However, a spokesperson for the Knicks defended Swift on Friday, telling media, "Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organisation."

This comes after Swift was spotted at Game Four of the NBA Finals, alongside musicians Este Haim, Alana Haim and actor Mariska Hargitay in matching blue shirts with either "Stevie Knicks," "Knickelback" or "Knickole Kidman" written in orange.

The Knicks later went on to win their first championship in over 50 years, beating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game Five, sending New York City into a frenzy.

Swift has attended other games in the past as well, including a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Knicks in October 2014 and a match up against Orlando Magic in November 2014.

Meanwhile, the pop-star's connection with Madison Square Garden runs deep as she has performed there for two of her tours, that is Fearless in 2009 and Speak Now in 2011.

In July this year, Swift and her husband Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden, in a star-studded ceremony officiated by actor Adam Sandler.

Few details about the wedding have been released. Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honour, and Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother, was his best man.