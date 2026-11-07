Death certificate unveils cause of Ellen producer Matthew Wright's passing
Matthew Wright’s cause of death revealed while family raises funds for funeral
Matthew Wright, a longtime executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died of cardiopulmonary arrest.
The cause was confirmed in his death certificate. It lists hypertension as the underlying cause, People reported. It also lists obstructive sleep apnea and Class II obesity as contributing conditions. Wright was 52. He died on October 30.
A GoFundMe page says he died in an “unfathomable tragedy” while working remotely. It says his husband, Justin, his father, his sister and his niece are in New York. They want to be together for a proper goodbye.
The page says both Wright and Justin were laid off this summer. It says the unexpected costs of bringing Wright home, a funeral, and a memorial are too much for the family. It asks friends to give what they can.
Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute in an Instagram video on Monday, November 2. Wright worked on her show for 16 years. She said in tears, “He was an amazing guy.”
She said he made her laugh, surprised her all the time and was kind. She said she was shocked, and that they had been working on a project together. She called him “the glue to our entire family at the Ellen show.”
-
Russell Brand's prison life takes harsh turn with inmates' abusive behavior: 'Cowering in fear'
-
Wynonna Judd shares heartbreaking details of final moment with 'aunt' Dolly Parton
-
Lance Bass shares lessons he wants his twins to learn after his diabetes diagnosis
-
'Little Rascals' star starts fundraiser ahead of sixth childbirth in camper van
-
Amy Poehler names celebrity guest who made her nervous on 'Good Hang' podcast
-
Kylie Kelce drops plans for baby no 5: 'We enjoy chaos'
-
Gisele Bündchen shares moment from first year of marriage to celebrate Joaquim Valente’s birthday
-
Robbie Williams appears to nod at Olivia Rodrigo’s new Christmas song