Death certificate unveils cause of Ellen producer Matthew Wright's passing

Matthew Wright, a longtime executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The cause was confirmed in his death certificate. It lists hypertension as the underlying cause, People reported. It also lists obstructive sleep apnea and Class II obesity as contributing conditions. Wright was 52. He died on October 30.

A GoFundMe page says he died in an “unfathomable tragedy” while working remotely. It says his husband, Justin, his father, his sister and his niece are in New York. They want to be together for a proper goodbye.

The page says both Wright and Justin were laid off this summer. It says the unexpected costs of bringing Wright home, a funeral, and a memorial are too much for the family. It asks friends to give what they can.

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute in an Instagram video on Monday, November 2. Wright worked on her show for 16 years. She said in tears, “He was an amazing guy.”

She said he made her laugh, surprised her all the time and was kind. She said she was shocked, and that they had been working on a project together. She called him “the glue to our entire family at the Ellen show.”