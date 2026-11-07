Hailee Steinfeld unveils unexpected way newborn daughter changed her
Hailee Steinfeld drops emotional update on her journey as a new mom
Hailee Steinfeld admitted motherhood has changed how she sees herself.
The Sinners star, who welcomed her daughter Harper with Husband Josh Allen six months ago, shared the lesson she learned as a new mom that she confessed she never saw coming.
In her Substack newsletter, Hailee replied to a fan's inquiry on how motherhood transformed her.
“There’s a long answer, but I’ll give the short one here: I’ve learned just how much of myself I still have to discover,” she responded.
“I thought becoming a mom would be this transformative experience about loving someone else, and it is that 1000 percent.”
The newly minted mom continued, “But what I didn’t expect is how much she’s teaching me about myself.”
She explained, “She’s made me more patient, more present, and so much more aware of how special the little things are.”
The Pitch Perfect actress also admitted that she sometimes struggles to follow the advice she gives others.
Hailee shared, "I’m really good at reminding people that they’re human, that things take time, and that everything happens for a reason.
“And," she added, "It will all fall into place—how, when, and where it should—and that they don’t have to have everything all figured out.”
However, the mom-of-one admitted, “I’m not always the best at taking that advice myself.”
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