'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright shares emotional update on newborn son's health

'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright shares concerning update on newborn's health

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright opened up about her newborn son's challenging first five weeks after birth.

The actress, famed for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, revealed that her one-month-old son, whom she welcomed with her husband, Andrew Lococo, had already visited the hospital six times in his first five weeks of life.

She penned on her Instagram on Friday, “Our sweet little Aster has been to the hospital 6 times in his 5 weeks of life.

“Getting treatment for a condition we knew he’d be born with. He is such a strong, chill little baby.”

However, Bonnie did not share any further details of the little one's condition.

The doting momma said special thanks to her family and friends for showing support, especially taking care of the newborn's eldest brother, Elio.

Bonnie wrote, "Feeling so lucky to have such supportive family and friends.

“Helping take Elio to preschool, cooking us meals, checking in on us. The village is possible, text/call your pals."

Bonnie, who tied the knot with Andrew in 2022, announced the birth of Aster back in October by sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram.



