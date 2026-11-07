Dior director denies AI claims after six-fingered hand goes viral

One six-fingered hand was all it took. Viewers froze a frame of Dior's new holiday short, "Christian Dior's Night in Colour", spotted the glitch and decided a machine had drawn it. Director Sylvain Chomet says they've got it wrong.

Chomet and producer Aton Soumache, when interviewed by Variety, said that they had a seven-month production period with around 20 people working on the project, including six animators.

According to them, characters, background art, and key poses were drawn by the artists. Aton Soumache has also rebutted the allegations that Chomet joined the project two weeks ago and there were no drawings.

This is the nuanced part which is missing from the angry posts. The team used a generative AI to create some of the in-between frames automatically. This is called the mechanical aspect of animation, according to Chomet, but not the creative process.

That distinction matters because Dior sold the film as a celebration of craftsmanship. It drew a line between hand-drawn animation and the work of its couture ateliers.

According to Chomet, the shot at issue features a hand opened out in a fan shape. Sketching such a gesture might result in six or seven fingers due to the effort to represent motion. Moreover, he argues that classical animation has made even bigger mistakes, such as an evolving nose in five frames.

Chomet continued working with hand animation despite the announcements of the death of 2D animation from Disney in favour of "Toy Story". Dior approached them specifically for such an artistic style, and much of their holiday window displays were drawn by him.