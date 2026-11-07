'Mormon Wives' star Zac Affleck blames himself for Jen Affleck split: 'I messed it up'

Zac Affleck has publicly apologized to Jen Affleck three days after she filed for divorce.

In a new TikTok video posted on Friday, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star blamed himself for his split from his wife, Jen.

“I married my dream girl, and I messed it up,” he wrote. “Jen, I’m sorry. I was supposed to protect your heart and I failed," said Zac.

“I’m sorry for the way I spoke to you. I’m sorry for dimming your light. I’m sorry I was so young and immature. I’m sorry I couldn’t make the changes I needed to. And I’m sorry I let things get to this point,” he continued.

“I can’t change the past, but I can promise to keep working on myself and do everything I can to be the best father, coparent, and friend moving forward,” Zac added, referring to their kids, Nora, Luca, and Penelope, and the fourth baby they are currently expecting.

“I want to approach this next chapter of life with nothing but love, and gratitude for everything we shared. And the beautiful family we created and will continue to raise. Love you, lil J,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jen filed for divorce from Zac on November 3.