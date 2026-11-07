Meghan Markle hopes 'full investigation' into father Thomas case after his arrest

Meghan had said, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light"

A friend of Meghan Markle has shared Meghan Markle’s reaction over arrest of her father Thomas Markle in child abuse images scandal.

The Mirror quoted a friend of the Duchess as saying Meghan hopes for "justice" after her estranged dad was charged with possessing child abuse images.

Meghan is hoping for a "full investigation" into Thomas Markle, the close friend said.

As per details, Thomas appeared before a court in Florida on Friday night after being arrested by the FBI from a care home where he was living.

He is accused of hoarding a stash of illegal material, including photos of himself with naked young girls.

Thomas Markle has been released on bond after arraignment.

Meghan’s friend said, “It is her sincerest hope that a full and thorough investigation will now help deliver justice for the victims.”

Meghan recently said she was “deeply distressed” by allegations that a collection of child abuse images had been found at her father’s former home.

She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about him had been sent to London police in 2018.

Meghan had said, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”

"I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families," the statement continued.