Russell Brand's trial took unexpected turn over ex wife Katy Perry

Katy Perry's name was reportedly kept out during her ex-husband Russell Brand’s rape and sexual assault trial, which ended with his conviction.

According to a report by the Telegraph, prosecutors initially planned to discuss Brand’s brief marriage to the pop star, who is currently dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during their opening statements.

However, Brand’s legal team reportedly objected, arguing that their relationship was not relevant to the allegations.

Lead prosecutor, Riel Karmy-Jones KC, said in pre-trial submissions, “The prosecution recognize that matters post 2009 involving his relationship with Katy Perry may be sensitive, as may his previous faiths, and we are content to remove these from the opening,” lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC said in pre-trial submissions."

Other than Brand's brief marriage to Perry, references to his religious beliefs and his past struggles with alcohol and drugs were also not allowed during the trial.

For those unversed, Perry and Brand dated in 2009. In 2010, the pair tied the knot in India.

However, their marriage only lasted for 14 months after Brand abruptly ended the relationship via a text message just minutes before Perry was due to perform on stage.

Moreover, during Brand's trial, Perry was not asked to provide a witness statement during the police investigation into the allegations against Brand, according to a report by Independent.

Brand did mention his and Perry's marriage during the trial, saying to the jury that their relationship had helped him achieve “staggering fame.”

It is pertinen to mention that the actor and comedian found guilty of rape and assaults, and told by the judge in a London court that he will face a lengthy jail sentence.

The sentence hearing is set to take place on Monday, November 11.