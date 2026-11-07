Russell Brand’s first night behind bars after guilty verdict: Everything we know

How Russell Brand spent his first day and night in jail is coming to light after being convicted of one count of rape and sexually assaulting three women.

Brand is set to be sentenced on Monday, November 9, with the prison where he will serve his time yet to be confirmed, as the decision lies with the UK Prison Service.

However, sources indicate he is currently being held at Wandsworth Prison ahead of his hearing on Monday.

Those close to the situation have revealed he was "petrified" about spending his first night in custody, and he is reportedly being "watched around the clock."

Further details have now surfaced following his initial day inside with sources describing him as "shaken and quiet" and reports suggesting he is being kept apart from the general prison population over safety concerns.

Last night, a source told The Sun, "Brand's first day in jail was a real shock to his system and a wake-up call. He looked shaken and was quiet. A horrible, noisy and dirty jail like Wandsworth is a world away from his glamorous Hollywood lifestyle.”

They continued, "Brand has been put in a cell and is being kept away from other inmates because he is in real danger due to his offences, his wealth and who he is.”

"Some of the officers and inmates will be excited to have a celebrity in there. But a lot of the cons would want to do him some damage, so he will not be allowed to mix in Wandsworth, and it will be safer for him. They will want to ship him out as soon as possible. He will find prison food pretty awful and have to supplement it by buying stuff,” the insider further spilled to the outlet.

Brand is facing a substantial jail term after the jury unanimously found Brand guilty of crimes committed against four women spanning 2004 to 2009.

Mr. Justice Bennathan warned him he was looking at a "significant custodial sentence" before placing him on remand.

The judge refused to allow Brand the chance to bid farewell to his children, concerned he might abscond rather than attend court on Monday for sentencing.

He has been convicted of raping a 21-year-old woman he met following a comedy show at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009.

Brand was also found guilty of sexually assaulting an MTV staff member at a Soho bar, a woman at the Choice FM studios, and a Channel 4 employee who had been told to give him a massage.

In total, Russell Brand was facing seven charges: three counts of rape, three of sexual assault, and one of attempted indecent assault.