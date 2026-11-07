Sydney Sweeney gives fans peek into fall getaway with beau Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney is spending some quality time with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, on a fall getaway.

The 29-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared some sweet insights into her and the 45-year-old music producer's road trip.

In the snaps posted to her Instagram Stories, the Housemaid actress can be seen hugging Scooter while wearing a comfy black-and-white sweater.

Sweeney also posted a picture of herself while looking at a bridge and asked her fans if they know the spot.

"Anyone know what bridge this is?” she captioned.

In the following story, the actress shared a video of a playful moment with Scooter in which her can be seen hiding his head inside his jacket and acting as a headless person.

“Hint...” she captioned the clip.

The Euphoria star then disclosed the place by sharing a snap os a sign that read, “Welcome to Historic Sleepy Hollow, Settled in 1640.”

"Little road trip," she penned over the photo.

This came after a source told The Sun that Sweeney is eyeing a peaceful location for a move with Scooter, possibly Cotswolds in England.

The insider said, "Sydney has ­visited the Cotswolds twice in the past 10 months, and absolutely loves it. She viewed property there within the past three months.

"She doesn’t get bothered by locals, who are all well-used to seeing A-listers, and finds village life incredibly cute and quaint.

"It’s also a huge change of pace from LA and all the vultures circling. And she can lead a more peaceful life in the countryside."