Adam Driver reprising his iconic role in 'Girls' revival? Actor reveals all

Adam Driver has confirmed that he won’t return as Adam Sackler in the upcoming Girls reboot.

The 42-year-old actor made a surprising revelation in a new interview with CinemaBlend.

“No, but I wish them the best of luck," Adam replied when asked if he was coming back.

For those unaware, HBO announced the five-episode revival in October, a decade after the original series concluded.

According to the streaming platform, the filming for the new series is set to begin in 2027.

“It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding,” the series creator Lena Dunham said in a press release at that time.

“I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together," she added.

It is worth mentioning here that Lena played the role of Hannah Horvath in the original series.

In her memoir, the actress and writer confessed that she has not spoken to Adam since Girls ended in 2017.