Halle Berry leans on fiance Van Hunt amid 'tense' custody battle with Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry’s fiancé, Van Hunt, is supporting the actress in her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, regarding child custody.

“Van has really been Halle’s rock through all of this,” an inisder told Page Six on Friday. "He’s been by her side throughout the whole custody battle and restraining order situation.”

The confidant further said, “It’s obviously been an incredibly difficult and stressful time for her, but he’s been such a calming presence and a huge source of strength."

“He’s been incredibly supportive through everything, and having someone like him to lean on has made a big difference for her," a tipster added.

Van stood by Halle throughout her contentious legal battle with Olivier and even took the witness stand in support of the Catwoman star.

The publication previously reported that the Seconds of Pleasure musician testified last month during closed-door proceedings at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Halle's daughter Nahla, whom she welcomed with her former partner Gabriel Aubry, also testified in her mother’s favor.

It is worth mentioning here that Halle called it quits with Olivier in October 2015 after two years of marriage. She welcomed a son, Maceo, during her relationship with the French actor.

The Union actress requested the court to dismiss the restraining order application filed by Olivier and to lift the temporary restrictions on her contact with her 13-year-old son.