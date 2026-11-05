Queen Camilla’s unexpected sweet treat caught on camera

Queen Camilla was spotted with the same snack pack as King Charles during their recent visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Caribbean tour concluded on November 4; however, during their recent Antigua and Barbuda visit, Her Majesty was photographed with a $5 pack of RJ’s licorice candy when she went out of her car in Saint John.

Notably, King Charles was also seen with the same snack previously at London Fashion Week when fans caught a glimpse of the candy inside his car door.

Afterwards, the brand told 1News, “We were just as delighted as everyone else to spot a pack of RJ’s Black Licorice in the background of the recent video.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Royal Caribbean tour lasted 9 days from October 27 to November 4, visiting the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda.

However, Queen Camilla joined King Charles at his last stop in Antigua and Barbuda, where they had the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

On November 4, his majesty took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message as he wrapped up his Caribbean tour, “As my wife and I depart the Caribbean, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the people of The Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda for the warmth of their welcome and the many kindnesses they have shown us throughout this tour.”

“After three nations, four speeches, nine days, over 40 different engagements and countless hands shaken in firm friendship, I return home with so many treasured memories…and one slightly damp suit!” his social media post further read.