Hailey Bieber discloses the term she prefers over 'anti-aging'

Hailey Bieber dislikes the term “anti-aging,” and rather leans towards "smart aging."

The clarification came from the model herself in an interview, published October 30, where she said she is exploring what she calls “smart aging” through her beauty brand, Rhode.

“I hate saying anti aging because I’m like, we’re all aging, so let’s not be anti about it,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “Let’s just support ourselves and support our skin.”

Bieber also spoke about women’s health. She said becoming a mother made her more interested in the topic.

“Especially after having my own child,” she said. “That was just a really intense and special journey that I had. There’s so much that happens when you are pregnant, during childbirth. There’s so many things that happen leading up to having a child.”

She shared that she struggled with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD, after she had her son, Jack Blues. She said, “After I had my son, I struggled with that a bit.” She noted that there is not much conversation or research on the condition.

Talking about it has helped her. “Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone,” she said. She said it helps when people relate to each other and share what they are dealing with. In her view, that makes the journey feel less lonely.