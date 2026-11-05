Josh O’Connor responds to James Bond rumours after final auditions

Josh O’Connor has played down rumours that he could be the next James Bond.

O’Connor, 36, was at a screening of the National Theatre production of Golden Boy recently when he was asked about the role, to which he replied, “No, no, no. We’ll see but I doubt it.”

He added that he has something planned in January. After that, he said, he is “taking some time out” in 2027.

The Crown actor caled it “extraordinary” to even be mentioned for the part. He also told the BBC it was a “pinch me moment.” He said he was honoured, but there was nothing more to say.

He recently finished a 60-show run in Golden Boy at the Almeida Theatre in London.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to hear who will replace Daniel Craig as 007. Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and a third actor reportedly took part in final auditions last month. The third actor has not been named.

Ladbrokes now lists Lowden as the clear front-runner. Turner follows at 11/4. O’Connor sits further back at 8/1.

Lowden, 36, has also spoken about the buzz. The Slow Horses actor told GQ Hype it is “all very flattering” and “nice to be mentioned,” but he will not “add to the noise.”

He also said that young male actors get Bond talk the moment they wear a suit. Looking ahead, he said he does not see his future in acting.