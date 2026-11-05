Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security battle faces new complication

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ongoing battle for increased security in the United Kingdom could face an unexpected development amid allegations involving Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle.

A former Metropolitan Police bodyguard to the British royal family and founder of Trojan Consultancy, Simon Morgan, shared whether Thomas Markle controversy could affect the Sussexes' security arrangements. "The question would be, will someone target Meghan Markle because her father is being accused of being a pedophile?" he told Page Six.

Simon stressed that any decision about the Sussexes’ protection would depend on intelligence and evidence of credible threats.

He went on to note, "Certainly, RAVEC would only look at it if its intelligence led, what is the chatter on social media, what is the dark web saying in relation to this particular allegation, has there been an increase in negative correspondence to the Sussexes and how is this being perceived amongst the public."

Adding, "Does this change the threat and risk picture to the Sussexes? You cannot discount it, but are there credible threats rising from the publicity in relation to this allegation, are the Sussexes lives at risk of harm? That’s the way this will be approached."

"You have to establish the risk of it happening—what does the threat look like, and does it require some form of action. That’s the way it would be approached," Simon Morgan shared further.

It is pertinent to mention that Thomas Markle has denied the allegations, describing them as “sick lies.” However, reports shared that authorities in the Philippines are investigating material allegedly found among his possessions. Notably, no charges have been filed in connection with the reported findings.