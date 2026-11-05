Zelenskiy pins hopes on US election outcome to unlock critical aid for Ukraine

Following United States midterm elections, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s hopes regarding the U.S. presidential election hinge on a critical calculation-securing sustained, long-term backing to alter the trajectory of the war against Russia.

Key stakes for Kyiv:

Ahead of the U.S. vote, Kyiv aggressively lobbied both sides of the American political aisle, presenting its multi-point "Victory Plan" to the White House, congressional leaders, and presidential candidates.

Zelenskiy told Germany's ZDF television he hoped the changes caused by Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress next year would be to Kyiv's advantage.

"I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in comments provided in German by ZDF before the interview was broadcast.

"They speak about renewing the connection between the United States and Europe... Therefore, there is hope that a balance of power will emerge and that we will receive more support."

Zelenskiy said more US aid could have an effect on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"If Congress now speaks of strong financial support or military assistance, as Europe is doing and demonstrating today, then that will be something positive that will have an impact on Putin," ZDF quoted him as saying.

Zelenskiy has made considerable efforts to smooth over an uneven relationship with US President Donald Trump, particularly after an Oval Office meeting in February 2025, when the Ukrainian president was accused of being "ungrateful" for US assistance.

He has consistently stressed that Ukraine needs robust military aid, advanced capabilities (such as permission for long-range strikes), and concrete security guarantees to prevent a frozen conflict or a disadvantageous negotiated settlement.

Navigating Political Shifts:

With domestic U.S. political fatigue over foreign spending and sharp divisions over the scale of future packages, the election outcome carries massive weight.

While the Biden administration spearheaded historic financial and military aid, shifting legislative majorities or a change in executive leadership introduced intense uncertainty over whether future funding streams would expand, contract, or come with stricter conditions.

For Kyiv, a strong and decisive U.S. posture is viewed as the ultimate deterrent against Moscow.

Zelenskiy’s administration has consistently argued that generating more robust international help is the only way to compel Russia to engage in meaningful, fair peace negotiations rather than dictating terms of capitulation.

In recent weeks, Trump has made several moves favourable to Russia, including a deal to import Russian diesel and ease sanctions.

But US-led trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia are due to resume next week after a gap of several months.

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that the United States would bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ending the war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation.