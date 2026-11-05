Lindsey Vonn gets honest about her new boyfriend

Lindsey Vonn revealed how she is keeping her relationship private.

The Olympic skier was romantically linked with her “amazing boyfriend,” as she described him to People Magazine, Matthieu Bailet, in May 2026. However, Lindsey made their relationship official on Instagram in September.

While chatting with the outlet at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, the athlete said that she is trying to be more mindful in this new relationship, stating, “I think in my past it’s kind of been mixed of keeping things private and maybe oversharing.”

“I’m trying to strike a nice balance,” the former Olympic gold medallist remarked.

Speaking of her boyfriend, Lindsey said, “He’s awesome and I wanted to share that. People know now I’m dating someone and I’m happy, but I’m not going to share too much moving forward.”

It is pertinent to mention here that, following a brutal accident during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Lindsey was left with severe injuries to her left leg. Notably, she is preparing for her ninth surgery, which is going to be a “big one.”

“This hopefully will be my last surgery, this will be my ninth surgery, and I’m looking forward to moving past this,” Lindsey added.

The 42-year-old Olympian further opened up about her first runway walk in Paris, which happened in September 2026.

“It’s ironic because at the L’Oreal Paris show, I finally felt confident enough to show my scars fully and now I’m going to open them all back up. Back to square one, but it’s okay. It happens. It’s life. We’ll move forward,” Lindsey said.