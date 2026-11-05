Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp welcome baby after reconciling

Jamie Foxx has reportedly become a father for the third time at 58.

The confirmation came from sources on Wednesday that his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, 31, gave birth to their first child together, per People.

Foxx announced the pregnancy last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He said, “I got a baby on the way… still got it!”

He joked about taking a young child to school again. He also said that being 58 gave him some pause.

He added that a talk with Al Pacino, 86, settled any doubts. Pacino had a son, Roman, in 2023 at age 83.

Foxx already has two daughters. Corinne, 32, is from his relationship with Connie Kline. Anelise, 17, is from his relationship with Kristin Grannis. Corinne has also worked with him on the game show Beat Shazam.

The birth comes three years after a serious health scare. Foxx was hospitalised in April 2023. His family did not share details at first.

In his 2024 Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, he said he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke. As a result, he lost his memory for 20 days.

During his recovery, Huckstepp, an Australian former fitness model, reportedly grew close to him.

The two began dating in 2023. That followed the end of his six-year relationship with Katie Holmes in 2019. They split in January 2025 after about 18 months, according to a source who spoke to People.