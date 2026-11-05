Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose key staffer for Archewell Productions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s oldest staffer has resigned.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who successfully executed their 2022 documentary titled ‘Harry & Meghan’ with Chanel Pysnik, are sending her off.

Chanel is leaving her role as Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV, after more than five years with Archewell Productions, according to Deadline.

“Chanel was one of our very first hires at Archewell Productions and spearheaded the strategic framework for our unscripted endeavors,” Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, said in a statement, reported by Deadline.

“She brought not only her expertise into the process but also led with her heart in telling beautiful stories. Many successful productions later, her impact and legacy at Archewell is to be celebrated. We are both championing her as she embarks on this next chapter.”

In her statement, Chanel said: “It has been an honor to build Archewell Productions alongside Harry and Meghan for nearly six years. Together, we have produced work that has broken records, earned awards and screened at prestigious film festivals, while reaching audiences around the world and contributing to important cultural conversations. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, both creatively and commercially, and of the company we have built. I am grateful to Harry and Meghan for their trust and the opportunity to lead Archewell Productions through such a defining period.”

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is the son of the reigning monarch King Charles. He has an older brother who is to succeed to the throne and married his partner, Meghan Markle, in 2018. The duo shares two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The King’s youngest also stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US with his immediate family, where he’s released a memoir named Spare, and a docuseries called Harry & Meghan, among other things.