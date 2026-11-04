Trump visits White House ballroom site after Democrats' major election wins

US President Donald Trump spoke to the press from the construction site of the new White House ballroom, highlighting the initiative and its ongoing development.

Trump is speaking one day after his party suffered sweeping losses in the House and Senate during the midterm elections.

Even before election night was over, Trump had declared that if he were on the ballot we would have won.

On Tuesday night, Trump congratulated Democrats, telling Fox News that they did a good job, adding, “They fought hard.”

Trump made his final pitch to voters from the site of another one of his construction projects, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

It marked his first public remarks since voters rejected Republicans in the midterms by flipping seats of both chambers. Meanwhile, users on social media highlighted the conspicuous timing as critics focus on a ballroom speech and George Conway calling for its demolition.

On social platform X, users have been sharing responses with one writing, “The next two years in the House and Senate are going to be endless impeachment attempts, investigations, and lawfare. Nothing will get done for the American people.”

Second lamented, “Voters have spoken and Trump didn’t hear us. He’s not useless but dangerous.”

Third added, “That is all he is capable of doing anymore. He retreats to where he feels comfortable because he can't deal with rejection and the need to modify his policies and behaviors.”