Queen’s son denied relief after lower court ruling overturned

A Norwegian court ruled on Wednesday that Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Queen Mette-Marit, will remain under house arrest with an electronic ankle monitor as he awaits an appeal over his convictions for ⁠rape.

The decision overturned Monday's ruling by a lower court that said Hoiby could be released.

Hoiby, 29, was sentenced in June to four years in prison for two counts of rape as well as domestic violence and ‌other ⁠crimes, but has appealed the verdict

He currently wears an ankle monitor and is confined to his home on ⁠a royal estate outside Oslo. Prosecutors had asked that his custody be extended.

Hoiby's appeal ⁠court trial is due to start in February. Hoiby is the ⁠son of Queen Mette-Marit, King Haakon's wife, from a previous relationship.

Earlier this year, Mette-Marit apologised for her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

New files related to Epstein published by the US Justice Department included extensive email correspondence between Mette-Marit and Epstein after he was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008.

Mette-Marit previously apologised for maintaining contacts, saying she displayed poor judgement.

Norway's prime minister said that Mette-Marit, and other prominent Norwegians who were named in the latest Epstein documents published, should provide more details about their involvement with Epstein.