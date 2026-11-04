Harry and Meghan to discuss children's online security in Brussels after Thomas Markle scandal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Brussels next week, where they will deliver a joint keynote address at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in the European Parliament.

It will mark Harry and Meghan's first public outing since the Duchess's father, Thomas Markle Senior, was reported to the police in the Philippines and the FBI following claims he possessed child sex images.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will speak in Belgium where they will discuss their continued campaigning for children's online safety.

The couple will appear alongside European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and MEP Antonio López-Istúriz.

Harry will then participate in a panel, considering how legislation can genuinely protect children from online threats.

Last month, authorities in the Philippines said they are investigating Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, after allegations he ‌possessed child sexual abuse images.

"Our Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC (online sexual abuse and exploitation of children) task force in Cebu is currently investigating the matter," Nicholas Ty, Philippine justice undersecretary said at the time.

Meghan said she was "deeply distressed" over the allegations against her father.

She said in her statement that she had known about the allegations against her father, 82, since 2018 and had prevented him from having contact with her children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to protect them.