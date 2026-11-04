Democrats deliver major midterm victory with House and Senate wins: what to know

Democrats have reportedly secured majorities in both the US House of Representatives and Senate after the 2026 midterm elections, gaining control of Congress and pivoting the country’s lawmaking agenda.

However, with 54 Senate and at least 228 House seats, Democrats ended unified GOP control prompting Vice President JD Vance to attribute voter shifts over the war, inflation, cost of living and political discontent.

Republicans mobilized voters but lost momentum on issues like ending the war and focusing on America First priorities as Vance noted from poll data. The results included historic wins like Aber Kawas as the first Palestinian American woman in New York’s senate; adding market recovery after early slump fueled by split-congress expectations.

JD Vance releases his first statement on the midterm election results, “ But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

“I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are pissed off and want to say, “I told you so”: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country…”