50 Cent mocks Diddy with birthday wish
50 Cent shares Diddy's photo as the disgraced rapper turns 57 while serving a prison sentence
50 Cent mocked Sean “Diddy” Combs with a birthday wish on social media as the disgraced rapper turned 57 on Wednesday.
Sharing Diddy’s photo on Instagram, 50 Cent wrote, “Happy 57th B day Diddy wishing you many more, LOL.”
According to a report, Diddy’s prison meal was a far cry from his former caviar-and-champagne lifestyle.
Diddy, who is serving his 50-month sentence at the Pennsylvania low-security prison, began his day with a healthy breakfast, including hot oatmeal, scrambled eggs, fruit, whole wheat bread with jelly and whole milk.
Diddy was transferred from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania on October 16, days after reportedly suffering a head injury. The reason behind the transfer was not publicly shared.
Combs, 56, who was sentenced to 50 months behind bars, has asked an appeals court to release him from prison and overturn his conviction on two prostitution-related crimes.
He was moved about two weeks after NBC News reported that the Bad Boy Records co-founder had access to mobile phones, liquor and other contraband at Fort Dix, as well as allegations that he had paid inmates to cook, clean and make his bed for him, and give him massages.
He was also involved in two fights, according to NBC.
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