Mike Johnson won’t seek House GOP leadership role after election defeat

Speaker Mike Johnson stepped down as the top House Republican leader after Tuesday’s GOP defeat following an improbable and meteoric rise to power three years ago.

His decision comes after Republicans lost at least 21 seats in the midterm elections, reclaiming Democratic control after four years.

Johnson told his staff he had spoken to Donald Trump before declaring his decision. He did not address whether he would take the oath of office or vacate the office.

Johnson was first elected to Congress in 2016 and experienced an unprecedentedly swift rise to the speakership.

Following the removal of his predecessor Kevin McCarthy from the position and after failed bids to replace him by Scalise, Jordan and other members, Johnson was elected after days of balloting; though he was reelected after Republicans secured one-party control in 2024.

House Republicans are set to hold leadership elections on November 10 with candidates facing a Friday deadline to announce their intentions.

The race will be decided by a secret ballot of Republican members requiring only a majority of the conference to win. Trump could play a significant role in determining Johsnon’s successor and Republicans are keeping an eye close to see whether he extends his support as a candidate.