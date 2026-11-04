Ro Khanna and AOC say Abdul El-Sayed's Michigan victory sends powerful message

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna has celebrated Abdul El-Sayed's projected victory in Michigan's US Senate race, arguing that the result proves progressive candidates can win elections across the country.

Khanna, who represents California, praised El-Sayed in a video posted on X, highlighting his campaign promises on healthcare, wealth taxes and Israel's war in Gaza.

“This is huge news for the progressive movement. He ran on Medicare for All. He ran calling out the genocide. He ran on taxing billionaires, and he won a swing state,” he said.

“This shows if Abdul can win in Michigan, progressives can win across the country. The establishment cannot tell us we are not electable,” he added.

Khanna's remarks follow similar comments from Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who previously expressed confidence in El-Sayed's electoral appeal.

Speaking at a New York fundraiser in October, Ocasio-Cortez said “if Abdul can win in Michigan, anybody can win anywhere.”

Both Khanna and Ocasio-Cortez are considered possible contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, although neither has announced plans to run.