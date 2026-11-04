Pope Leo sends message to US politicians after Democrats' midterm victory

Pope Leo XIV has called on political leaders to prioritise the common good following the US midterm elections, emphasising that governments must act in the interests of all people.

Speaking in Italian to hundreds of worshippers gathered in St Peter's Square on Wednesday, the American-born pontiff reflected on the responsibilities of political leaders.

“The political community exists for the sake of the common good,” Leo said during his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

He stressed that political decisions should serve society as a whole rather than individual interests.

“The exercise of political authority must always be directed towards the common good, which must be structured and operate according to local and historical circumstances, but always with the good of the entire human family at heart,” he said.

His remarks came a day after Americans voted in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats make significant gains in Congress.

Leo, who was born in Chicago, became the first pope known to have voted in a US general election after casting a postal ballot in Illinois.

The pontiff's address drew on Catholic social teaching and the Second Vatican Council's guidance on political responsibility, human dignity and the relationship between government and society.

He did not directly endorse either American political party in his remarks.