Abdul El-Sayed signals support for new Senate leadership after historic Michigan win

El-Sayed said he would support a leader committed to delivering meaningful policy changes

By Bisma Saleem
Published November 04, 2026
Abdul El-Sayed signals support for new Senate leadership after historic Michigan win
Abdul El-Sayed signals support for new Senate leadership after historic Michigan win

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has declined to endorse Chuck Schumer as the next Senate majority leader, saying he wants to consider other candidates following Democrats' midterm election victories.

Speaking on NBC's TODAY show on Wednesday, El-Sayed said he would support a leader committed to delivering meaningful policy changes.

"We need action. We need leadership toward that action. And I’m interested to see, working with the rest of our caucus, what options we’ve got,” El-Sayed said.

The Michigan Democrat said his decision would depend on which candidate could best advance his priorities, including campaign finance reform, economic relief and universal healthcare.

"A vote is a choice between two or more options, and I’m going to vote for the option that gives me the best chance at getting money out of politics, putting money in pockets, and passing 'Medicare for All'," he added.

El-Sayed has previously expressed support for Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen as a possible Senate majority leader.

His comments come amid questions over the Democratic Party's leadership following its election gains.

Schumer, the current Senate minority leader, previously backed Haley Stevens during Michigan's Democratic Senate primary.

However, he endorsed El-Sayed after the latter defeated Stevens to secure the party's nomination.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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