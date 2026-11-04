Kendall Jenner's family reveals what makes her so special

Kendall Jenner is being celebrated by her famous family on her special day with sweet throwbacks.

The model turned 31 on Tuesday, 3rd November, and to celebrate her milestone day the Kardashian-Jenner clan showered their love and well wishes in special tributes.

Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, took to her Instagram account and penned, "I am who I am because of who you’ve been to me."

Along with a series of snaps from their childhood, she continued, “Happy birthday to my forever sister ostrich/deer cutie pie.”

Where as Kendal's elder sister, Kim Kardashian, also gushed over her in a separate social media post along with a sweet picture of Kendall's baby picture while planting a kiss on her cheek.

The All's Fair actress wrote on her Stories, “My little baby Kenny. Happiest of birthdays. I know this year is gonna bring you so much joy, and I can’t wait to be right by your side to witness another magical year."

“I love you,” Kim further added.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, the momager, never misses to wish her family members on their birthdays.

She also took to her Instagram and wished a “Happy birthday" to her "angel girl."

Kris began, “I am so proud of everything you’ve accomplished, but even more proud of the amazing woman you are and the life you’re creating for yourself. You are kind, passionate, patient, funny, loving, smart, creative, gentle, loyal, and you give 100% of yourself to everything you do and to everyone you love.”

The Matriach added, “We are all so blessed to be loved by you, my sweet girl. I hope this year brings you so much love, happiness, and time for all the things that make you happiest. I love you more than I could ever put into words and no matter how grown up you get, you will always be my little girl. Happy birthday, my beautiful Kenny!"

For those unversed, Kendall is currently dating Wuthering Heights actor Jacob Elordi.