US election results put FIFA’s President Infantino under pressure

In the wake of the Democratic midterm victory, Fifa president Gianni Infantino faces being subpoenaed to testify regarding his ties to US President Donald Trump under threat of criminal penalties.

An inquiry was officially introduced by congressional Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on July 26 targeted what was described as a sustained campaign by Infantino and football’s governing body to gain favor with President Trump.

A spokeswoman for the committee's Democrats revealed on September 23 that the level of collaboration provided by Fifa and its leadership was significantly substandard.

In this connection, the committee spokeswoman staff received an update regarding litigation, “ Fifa has yet to turn over any priority documents requested by the committee – including those that would show how much money Fifa has given the Trump family – answer key questions around the awarding of the Fifa Peace Prize or explain how the Kushner-Infantino scheme to sell off the World Cup was conceived.”

The FFE proposal was suspended on August 1 after being rejected by three continental confederations including UEFA sparking a tournament boycott warning.

Uefa stated it had lost confidence in Infantino over the incident and committed to running a challenger in the next FIFA presidential election though no challenger has been named with two weeks remaining before the nomination deadline.

Infantino seems to hold strong backing across Africa, Asia, Oceania and South America while campaign group FairSquare has urged national associations to challenge his eligibility for a fourth term.