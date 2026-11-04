China confirms talks for Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral summit at APEC

China has reportedly confirmed that discussions are underway for a possible trilateral summit involving Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin concurrently with the APEC summit.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing, “China is maintaining communication with relevant parties at a meeting of the heads of state of China, Russia and the United States.”

According to Beijing-based daily Global Times, she was responding to a Financial Times report that officials from the three countries were coordinating arrangements for a meeting concurrently with the event on the sidelines of the scheduled Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ summit in Shenzhen, southeastern China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host leaders and representatives from APEC’s 21 member economies including Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff discussed the possibility of a three-way meeting during key talks in St. Petersburg on October 21.

Ushakov further explained the idea had sparked such profound global curiosity and that none of the three sides had ruled it out.

Xi and Trump have met twice this year, most recently during Xi’s visit to the White House in September. Notably, Putin visited Xi in Beijing in May following the latest in-person summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska in August 2025.